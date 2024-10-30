Nearly 27 years after scoring on his Cliftonville debut in an Irish League victory over Coleraine, Gary Kennedy is still displaying a ruthless streak in front of goal having netted five times for Kilmore Rec Rovers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now 45, the former Reds and Ards attacker has filled in at almost every position for teams at the Amateur League club, even stepping in as goalkeeper earlier this season for the Division 1A table-toppers due to unavailability and has also been deployed at centre-back for the Rovers, which didn’t stop him still scoring four goals.

Kennedy has a real love for Kilmore – the club he started his career with, the club he managed to Steel & Sons Cup glory in 2009 after a back operation ended his time at Solitude and it’s the club where he will eventually call time on his playing days too, but that moment isn’t on the horizon yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've had a few injuries...about three or four weeks ago I'd to sit out for a while, but it's nothing serious,” he said. “The older you get the harder it is to come back!

Gary Kennedy pictured after leading Kilmore Rec to Steel and Sons Cup glory in December 2009. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

"If I can put boots on and can run or walk, I'll play on for as long as I can. My advice would be to play on for as long as you can and take the aches and pains because you don't know when your last match will be.

"I'm loving it. I just love Kilmore as a club. I could have walked away and put the boots up because I've four kids now and they all play football so it's a taxi service from Friday to Saturday, but they love coming to watch.

"On Saturday they were all there watching. It's good for them too and it's a family weekend at the football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The twins are nine now so would go to most games and it's great to have them there. We all play for Kilmore and that will forever be our club."

Kennedy has scored goals at the highest tiers of football in Northern Ireland, netting 33 times across two seasons with Ards to earn a second shot at Cliftonville, and regardless of the level, the same thrill stills exists for finding the net.

"No matter where you score goals it's always nice to get them,” he added. “I've been up front all my life and it's great to score, no matter if they're tap ins or whatever. Coming away with five goals you're more than happy.

"I'm really, really enjoying it. I wanted to play for the firsts again this season but they're so strong that I can't get in and I thought 'should I hang the boots up?' but my mate takes the Rovers, which is a team that has been set up to make sure boys stick around the club and in football. You turn up on a Saturday and enjoy it. There's still that will to win and the craic is good."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Kennedy might be in the twilight of his playing career, it’s highly unlikely he’ll take the step back into senior management despite previous success, instead focusing his time on developing Kilmore’s youth

"I take the U10s and I'll follow them right up, but senior football no,” he said. “I'll put all my time into youth football.

"It was really busy and I've four kids so I wouldn't have the time to put in. It's a massive commitment, which Michael Carvill, Paul Mullen and Philly Traynor would tell you.