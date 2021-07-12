Neil Critchley full of praise for Blackpool new boy Shayne Lavery

The Northern Ireland international, who made the move from Linfield in the summer, hit the ground running in pre-season as he netted in Blackpool’s 2-0 win over Southport on Saturday.

Speaking to the club website Critchley was full of praise for the former Blues striker and his goal-scoring attributes.

“Strikers love hitting the back of the net, and Shayne is no different,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland international Shayne Lavery

“He comes alive in the box and is really positive in the final third.

"It’s instinctive sometimes with Shayne. You wonder how the ball comes to him in those final moments, but Shayne has that ability to be in the right place at the right time.

“Today’s match has been the culmination of hard work for the players, but it was a good workout. It was a good chance for the supporters to come out and see us play again and see some of the new players, which is always pleasing.”

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe