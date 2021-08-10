New boy David Parkhouse impressed with Ballymena United's player development

The striker has penned a three-year deal with the club after joining from Derry City and Jeffrey is delighted to have got his man.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be able to announce that we have signed David on a three year deal," he told the club website.

"Obviously he had time still left on his contract at Derry City, and also had plenty of other admirers, but he saw Ballymena United as an opportunity to play more regularly and a place that he will continue to learn and be well looked after in terms of his own career development.

New Ballymena United recruit David Parkhouse in action for NI Under-21s

"However, he is also fully aware of the principle of competition and that you have to earn a place in the team and continue to perform to keep that place.

"His ability is reflected in being voted into the League of Ireland team of the year.

"He is a young man who is very hungry to do well for himself and now for Ballymena, and in the conversations that we had, it was how other players have progressed whilst being here which was a big attraction to him joining.

"Negotiations were straightforward with both David and Derry City, we followed due process with the club, and then Bryan and myself met David, from then it was just about going through the normal processes.