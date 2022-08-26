New captain Josh Kelly still happy to go about his normal game

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder goes head-to-head with Leroy Millar this evening against Larne at Inver Park, whose shoes he filled as skipper.

Kelly though is happy to go about his normal game as he leads the Sky Blues.

“I think Leroy stretched the armband,” joked the midfielder.

Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly

“I’ve said it a few times but I don’t think it changes much for me.

“My aim over the last few seasons has just been to play as best I can for the 90 minutes.

“Obviously you’re a bit more aware about helping boys and communicating and leading by example, but that is something I’ve always tried to do.

“It’s a great honour obviously but I’m trying not to think too much about it.

“It’s just about taking it game by game whether I’m captain or not.”

Elsewhere tonight Glentoran head to Shamrock Park hoping to make it back-to-back wins on the road following their late victory at Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday evening.

It is a third game in a week for the Glens but First Team coach Tim McCann says they just have to get on with it.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re full-time or not, the Premier League boys complain about playing three times a week,” he said. “Here we just get on with it.

“It was a hard-fought game against Dungannon, Sometimes it wasn’t pretty, sometimes it was good, but you take it because sometimes you can’t always play the game you want in the Irish League.