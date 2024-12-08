New Carrick Rangers midfielder motivated to deliver for 'huge figure in Northern Irish football' Stephen Baxter
Boyle, who previously spent time in the Irish League with Linfield, was most recently captain of League of Ireland First Division outfit Wexford, helping them reach consecutive Premier Division play-offs, including last season when they lost out to Athlone.
The 27-year-old midfielder has also enjoyed spells at Waterford United, Finn Harps and Shamrock Rovers, amassing over 200 appearances in the League of Ireland, and represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level.
He will be able to officially join his new club on January 1 with a potential debut coming in a home Irish Cup clash against Championship outfit Newry City three days later.
“I am very happy to be on board with Carrick Rangers and look forward to joining up with the team,” Boyle told the club’s website. “My initial talks with Stephen gave me something to think about in regards to what I wanted to do next in my career.
"I gave it some real thought and came to the conclusion that Carrick would be a great fit for me.
“Stephen is a huge figure in Northern Irish football and has had massive success in his managerial career, and for him to put his trust in me is a huge motivating factor for myself.
"I really hope to have a positive impact as soon as I'm involved with the squad and add to an already very talented group.”
Irish League legend Baxter took over at Carrick in October following Stuart King’s departure after a disappointing start to the current campaign and has helped turn the club’s fortunes around, losing only two of his opening eight Premiership matches.
Over the course of the last five league games, only Linfield (12), Cliftonville and Portadown (both 10) have amassed more points than Carrick – boosted by wins over former club Crusaders, who he spent almost 20 years in charge of, and Ballymena United.
Boyle marks Baxter’s first Carrick signing and backs him to make an impact at Taylors Avenue.
“I am delighted to have Ethan join us at Carrick Rangers,” he said. “A wonderful footballer and a fierce competitor, his leadership qualities and vast experience in the League of Ireland will be invaluable to us moving forward.
“It is tremendous to attract a player of Ethan’s quality to Taylors Avenue and I’m sure you will join me in wishing Ethan every success with the Amber Army.”