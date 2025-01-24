New Carrick Rangers signing 'jumped at the chance' to join Irish League club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Carrick Rangers recruit Luke O’Brien admits he “jumped at the chance” to join the Irish League club.

The 20-year-old previously spent time in the Shamrock Rovers academy and joins Carrick from St Patrick’s Athletic after enjoying a loan spell with League of Ireland First Division outfit Finn Harps last term.

Full-back O’Brien becomes Stephen Baxter’s sixth January signing following the arrivals of Ethan Boyle, Reece Webb, Cian O’Malley, Shane Forbes and Jack Hastings.

“As the League of Ireland season finished, my agent rang me about an opportunity to come up and play,” said O’Brien. “I came up and trained with the squad and really enjoyed it so when the opportunity came to sign, I jumped at the chance.

Luke O’Brien has joined Carrick Rangers. (Photo by Richard Hood/Carrick Rangers)

"I’m glad to be here and looking forward to starting.

“The main goal is to play as many games as I can and help the team as much as I can to get the points on the board and see where we are at the end of the season.

"Personally, I like to be a modern day full-back, and get forward as much as I can but also do my main job which is keeping the goals out.”

Baxter added: “I am delighted to welcome Luke O’Brien to Carrick Rangers after securing his signature on Saturday.

"Luke, who plays left back joins the club after a very successful loan spell with Finn Harps.

"Another player from the highly successful St. Pat's Academy, I would like to thank everyone involved for making this move possible.

"We are all looking forward to seeing Luke very soon."

O’Brien’s move comes less than 24 hours after Carrick confirmed the loan signing of 18-year-old striker Hastings from Larne.

Hastings, who captained the Inver Reds to Harry Cavan Youth Cup glory and made his Premiership debut at the end of last season, was on loan at Championship outfit Annagh United earlier this term.

He could make his debut in Saturday’s crunch clash against Glenavon at Mourneview Park with Carrick six points adrift of the Lurgan Blues in 11th as they look to avoid any potential relegation threat.

“We are delighted to announce the arrival on loan of Jack Hastings from Larne,” said Baxter. “Jack has had a fabulous youth career and after a successful loan spell at Annagh United in the first half of this season we are looking forward to seeing Jack flourish with the Amber Army.”

Hastings added: “I’m happy to be at Carrick Rangers and looking forward to the challenge of playing Premiership football to progress my career.

"I hope to get as many opportunities as possible and to score some goals and help the team push up the table.”