New Cliftonville owners make 'long-term commitment' with 'certainly millions' being invested

Cliftonville chairman Kieran Harding insists the club’s new owners are making a “long-term commitment” to the Reds and admits it’s “certainly millions” which is being invested.

At an Extraordinary General Meeting on Wednesday, Cliftonville’s members voted in favour of the Toronto Investment Group’s takeover which will allow Jim Magilton’s side to go full-time alongside making crucial improvements to the club’s Solitude home.

Cliftonville are the latest Irish League club to receive significant investment in recent years, following Larne, Glentoran, Coleraine and Carrick Rangers, and will mark the start of a new chapter in North Belfast.

"It is testament to our members that they recognise the need for investment at the club, and to compete with the other clubs,” Harding told BBC Sportsound. “It was a momentous occasion.

Cliftonville are set to benefit from a multi-million pound investment. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

"What I would say is that it is with a heavy heart. We are the oldest club in Ireland, and we have been a members' club.

"That was certainly a challenge for many of our supporters and members, having owned the club for all that time.

"But they knew we have to move with the times, and it is testament to them and their vision that they accepted the proposal put in front of them.

"The investors are keen to have that voice from the members as part of their takeover and investment and there will be representation from the members on the new board.

"They recognise and know the club is nothing without supporters, and in our case the members. They value the input they will have as to the future direction of the club."

Despite being a part-time club up to this point, Cliftonville have remained competitive in recent years, winning last season’s Irish Cup and will look to defend their crown in another showpiece decider against Dungannon Swifts next month.

They also celebrated BetMcLean Cup success this term, but investment from the Canadian consortium, which is made up of Ron Davidson, John Muffolini, Drew Green and Conor Devine, an ex-Cliftonville player, will help them improve both on and off the pitch.

"Their investment is a long-term commitment to the club,” added Harding. “They want to transform the club as much as possible.

"That includes a transition into full-time football, and then looking at how we can redevelop the whole group and supporter experience and improve facilities for everyone.

"It is a long-term investment they have committed to, and they have a real passion for the club and the club's identity.

"At this stage we can't say how much is involved, but it is certainly millions. That's all I can say at the moment.

"The investors have plans for the club, and the first phase is we get some success with the NI Football Fund. The guys recognise the need for investment into the club.

"The old stand has to come down and allow us to get the supporters who want to attend games. We are having to turn supporters away.