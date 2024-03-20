Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Magee – a lifelong Coleraine supporter – has served as Finance Director since 2017 and played a key role in discussions which led to the club’s sale to McGregor-Smith and Mitchell’s Bannsiders Holdings Limited.

Coleraine are the latest Irish League club to receive investment, following in the footsteps of Glentoran, Larne and Carrick Rangers, and just like the first two, the Bannsiders will look to transition to a full-time playing model – something which Magee will oversee in his new role.

“Coleraine FC is at the start of a great journey and it is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead this project,” he told the club’s website. “My role will be to bring to life the vision and strategy of the Board.

New Coleraine CEO Simon Magee. PIC: Coleraine FC

"This will include a successful transition to a full-time playing model starting in the next off-season.

"We also need to work across a whole range of areas to ensure that the club is a sustainable, healthy and successful organisation. It is important to me that the club that serves the Causeway Coast and Glens and that the whole community can support and be proud of.”

McGregor-Smith added: “Patrick Mitchell and I have come to know Simon very well over the past few months and he has impressed us with his knowledge, vision, and also his passion for the club.

"We recognise the importance of this appointment and have great confidence that he can drive the changes that we all want to see in an efficient and timely manner whilst not disturbing the true spirit of the Bannsiders.”

Club chairman Colin McKendry feels Magee, who is an accountant and has a practice in Ballymoney, is “perfectly placed” to lead Coleraine into the next chapter.

“We are really pleased to announce that Simon has been able to take up this role,” he said. “He has worked tirelessly for the past 12 months to ensure that everything was in place from the club’s perspective to complete the sale.

“As Finance Director, Simon helped the Board to steer the club through COVID and ensure that we remained strong financially.

