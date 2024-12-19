New Coleraine majority owner Henry Ross has stated his desire to transform the Bannsiders into the Irish League’s “leading club” after making what the club labelled a “significant investment”.

The Showgrounds outfit were taken over by Patrick Mitchell and Ranald McGregor-Smith earlier this year with the pair remaining shareholders and directors heading into what is a new chapter for Coleraine.

Ross became one of world football’s youngest owners in October when it was announced the 24-year-old property developer had invested in the club as a minority shareholder, but now wants to take the County Londonderry side to the next level.

“While staying true to our values, my ambition is to establish Coleraine FC as the leading club in the Irish League and a pioneer in both on-pitch performance and community engagement,” he said. “We want to inspire not only our loyal supporters but also the entire region by creating opportunities and setting standards that reflect the vibrancy and potential of the Causeway Coast and Glens.

"Together, we will achieve greatness that resonates far beyond the pitch.”

Coleraine became the fourth full-time Irish League club during the summer, following in the footsteps of Glentoran, Larne and Linfield to make that transition, and currently sit eighth in the Premiership table.

They’ve been heavily linked with a shock move for Linfield star Joel Cooper, who has scored 11 goals this season to help the Blues open up an 11 point advantage at the summit, with various reports suggesting the 28-year-old is on the cusp of making a switch to the Showgrounds.

Ross’ increased investment could potentially make a transfer like that possible and CEO Simon Magee feels Coleraine have a strong team in place off the pitch.

“Henry’s ambitious vision for Coleraine FC, combined with Patrick and Ranald’s continued contributions and our current board creates an incredibly strong leadership team,” he said. “Their shared passion for this club and the wider community will drive Coleraine FC forward.