Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Glentoran teenager James Douglas says signing a new three-and-a-half-year contract “means everything to me” after committing his future to The Oval outfit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 18-year-old joined the Glens academy aged 13 and has since progressed into a senior star, making 14 appearances this term across competitions after marking his Premiership debut in an April victory over Crusaders.

Douglas has been one of the shining lights in a mixed campaign for Glentoran, who currently sit seventh in the Premiership table after Saturday’s 2-0 home loss against Portadown but are only three points adrift of second-placed Cliftonville ahead of Friday’s Big Two showdown with rivals Linfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m absolutely delighted to sign this new long-term deal with Glentoran,” he said. “This season has been a whirlwind for me, but it’s been an incredible experience, and I’ve really enjoyed every moment of it.

James Douglas has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Glentoran Football Club, extending his stay at the BetMcLean Oval until 2027 (Photo by Glentoran FC)

"I’m fortunate to have senior players like Fuad Sule, Cammy Palmer, and James Singleton around me in my position, and I’m learning as much as I can from them.

"Every training session and match is an opportunity to grow, and I’m focused on continuing to improve and giving my best for the team.

"Signing this new deal means everything to me, and I want to thank Declan Devine and the coaching staff for the faith and trust they have shown in me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Glentoran is the perfect place for me to keep developing and pushing myself, and I’m excited to play my part in helping the club achieve success for our amazing fans."

Manager Devine added: "James has been outstanding since his promotion to the first team, demonstrating maturity well beyond his years.

"At just 18, he has already displayed remarkable technical ability, an exceptional range of passing, and an impressive understanding of the game.

“James embodies everything we want from a young player, and his development this season has been exceptional. He has seamlessly adapted to senior football and established himself as a key player in our first-team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s still very young, and we’ve only seen a glimpse of his potential. His natural talent, level-headedness, and willingness to learn will undoubtedly help him take his game to the next level.

"Securing his long-term future is a testament to the quality and success of our academy system.