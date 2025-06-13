New Crusaders recruit believes Irish League continues to become more attractive for players across the water

New Crusaders goalkeeper Musa Dibaga feels the Irish League continues to become an increasingly attractive proposition for players from across the water and is determined to hit the ground running at Seaview – even if it might take a bit of time getting used to the Northern Irish accent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dibaga is preparing for a move to Belfast with his partner on Wednesday after signing a two-year contract with Declan Caddell’s side and arrives with impressive credentials.

The 25-year-old was included in Scotland’s League One Team of the Season last term for his performances at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and also won the club’s Player of the Year award after keeping 13 clean sheets in 30 appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was that form which earned Dibaga his maiden international call-up, included in The Gambia’s squad for 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Kenya and Ivory Coast in March by manager Johnny McKinstry, who is from Lisburn.

New Crusaders star Musa Dibaga. (Photo via Crusaders FC)

Born in Spain, Dibaga has spent the past four years playing in Scotland and can’t wait for his new Crues chapter.

"I was away on holiday and randomly got a call telling me Crusaders were interested,” said Dibaga. “It was really exciting because it was playing in the first division of a country and I was investigating about the league.

"I've heard a bit about the league because I have a friend who was interested in the league so he talked to me about it, but that was before hearing anything about this move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know Ryan Nolan, who is at Larne, from Raith Rovers so I spoke with him a little bit and he told me it was a good league and is growing. His advice helped.

"I'm still trying to get the accent - I might struggle a bit at the start but I'll get used to it!

"I moved from Spain to Scotland not knowing English at all and had to get used to the Scottish accent, it was a bit tough but I got used to it so I know what I need to do!"

Players swapping clubs in England or Scotland for the Irish League is becoming an increasingly common occurrence with more full-time teams alongside the potential to play on the European stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After speaking to Crues chief Caddell about his vision for the North Belfast outfit, Dibaga knew it was the right place for him.

"The way they spoke to me about how they'll take care of me and helping my partner and I settle, that was really good to hear,” he added. “We're both very excited to go to Belfast and get that new experience.

"It's an attractive league. Europe helps - any player you tell that they could have a chance of playing in Europe definitely helps attract them a lot.

"It's continuing to grow and for players in Scotland that want to keep playing professionally, the Northern Irish league is a good platform to develop yourself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm super excited about this new challenge and competing in the Northern Irish Premiership will be great. I'm hoping it all goes well for the team."

Dibaga joins Crusaders in a summer where Caddell has continued to place an emphasis on youth following the departures of experienced stars such as Billy Joe Burns, Adam Lecky, Jimmy Callacher and Philip Lowry.

Shot-stopper Dibaga was part of an Inverness squad which was mostly aged 25 or under – Northern Irish duo Danny Devine and Billy McKay provided the experience – and says that energy can have major benefits.

"Coming from Inverness, the squad was very young - I was one of the oldest and I was only 24!" he said. “It brings good energy and everybody will be hungry to get in the squad and the experienced players will help us to develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's good to have a team that has a mix of both (youth and experience).