New Crusaders recruit believes Irish League continues to become more attractive for players across the water
Dibaga is preparing for a move to Belfast with his partner on Wednesday after signing a two-year contract with Declan Caddell’s side and arrives with impressive credentials.
The 25-year-old was included in Scotland’s League One Team of the Season last term for his performances at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and also won the club’s Player of the Year award after keeping 13 clean sheets in 30 appearances.
It was that form which earned Dibaga his maiden international call-up, included in The Gambia’s squad for 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Kenya and Ivory Coast in March by manager Johnny McKinstry, who is from Lisburn.
Born in Spain, Dibaga has spent the past four years playing in Scotland and can’t wait for his new Crues chapter.
"I was away on holiday and randomly got a call telling me Crusaders were interested,” said Dibaga. “It was really exciting because it was playing in the first division of a country and I was investigating about the league.
"I've heard a bit about the league because I have a friend who was interested in the league so he talked to me about it, but that was before hearing anything about this move.
"I know Ryan Nolan, who is at Larne, from Raith Rovers so I spoke with him a little bit and he told me it was a good league and is growing. His advice helped.
"I'm still trying to get the accent - I might struggle a bit at the start but I'll get used to it!
"I moved from Spain to Scotland not knowing English at all and had to get used to the Scottish accent, it was a bit tough but I got used to it so I know what I need to do!"
Players swapping clubs in England or Scotland for the Irish League is becoming an increasingly common occurrence with more full-time teams alongside the potential to play on the European stage.
After speaking to Crues chief Caddell about his vision for the North Belfast outfit, Dibaga knew it was the right place for him.
"The way they spoke to me about how they'll take care of me and helping my partner and I settle, that was really good to hear,” he added. “We're both very excited to go to Belfast and get that new experience.
"It's an attractive league. Europe helps - any player you tell that they could have a chance of playing in Europe definitely helps attract them a lot.
"It's continuing to grow and for players in Scotland that want to keep playing professionally, the Northern Irish league is a good platform to develop yourself.
"I'm super excited about this new challenge and competing in the Northern Irish Premiership will be great. I'm hoping it all goes well for the team."
Dibaga joins Crusaders in a summer where Caddell has continued to place an emphasis on youth following the departures of experienced stars such as Billy Joe Burns, Adam Lecky, Jimmy Callacher and Philip Lowry.
Shot-stopper Dibaga was part of an Inverness squad which was mostly aged 25 or under – Northern Irish duo Danny Devine and Billy McKay provided the experience – and says that energy can have major benefits.
"Coming from Inverness, the squad was very young - I was one of the oldest and I was only 24!" he said. “It brings good energy and everybody will be hungry to get in the squad and the experienced players will help us to develop.
"It's good to have a team that has a mix of both (youth and experience).
"Being 25 is still young for a goalkeeper but it's the perfect age because you have experience of playing and at the same time still hoping to learn.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.