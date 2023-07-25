New date confirmed for Premiership fixture between Linfield and Cliftonville

The Blues had requested the fixture switch due to involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League with their second-round qualifying second-leg against Pogon Szczecin taking place in Poland on Thursday, 3 August – just two days prior to their scheduled season league opener clash with the Reds.

BBC Sport NI were scheduled to stream the fixture at 5:30pm on Saturday, following on from their broadcast of Coleraine vs Ballymena United on the opening day of the season (Friday, August 4).

