New date confirmed for Premiership fixture between Linfield and Cliftonville
The Blues had requested the fixture switch due to involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League with their second-round qualifying second-leg against Pogon Szczecin taking place in Poland on Thursday, 3 August – just two days prior to their scheduled season league opener clash with the Reds.
BBC Sport NI were scheduled to stream the fixture at 5:30pm on Saturday, following on from their broadcast of Coleraine vs Ballymena United on the opening day of the season (Friday, August 4).
The rearrangement means Jim Magilton’s first competitive league game in charge of Cliftonville will be at Solitude on August 12 against Glenavon while David Healy’s side will open their campaign on the road to Dungannon Swifts the same day.