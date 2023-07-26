New date confirmed for Premiership meeting between Crusaders and Carrick Rangers

The Crues had requested a switch due to involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League with their second-round qualifying second-leg against Rosenborg taking place in Norway on Thursday, August 3 – just two days prior to their scheduled season league opener clash with Carrick.

Linfield’s meeting with Cliftonville at Windsor Park has also been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 22.

Stephen Baxter’s side will now get their campaign underway against Ballymena United on Friday, August 11 while Carrick’s opener is the following day when they welcome Newry City to the Loughview Leisure Arena.

Crusaders' home Premiership meeting with Carrick Rangers will now be played on Tuesday, 22 August. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press

Carrick’s home game against Dungannon Swifts, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 2, will now take place on Friday, September 1 to accommodate a live stream by BBC Sport NI.