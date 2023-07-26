New date confirmed for Premiership meeting between Crusaders and Carrick Rangers
The Crues had requested a switch due to involvement in the UEFA Europa Conference League with their second-round qualifying second-leg against Rosenborg taking place in Norway on Thursday, August 3 – just two days prior to their scheduled season league opener clash with Carrick.
Linfield’s meeting with Cliftonville at Windsor Park has also been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 22.
Stephen Baxter’s side will now get their campaign underway against Ballymena United on Friday, August 11 while Carrick’s opener is the following day when they welcome Newry City to the Loughview Leisure Arena.
Carrick’s home game against Dungannon Swifts, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 2, will now take place on Friday, September 1 to accommodate a live stream by BBC Sport NI.
Stuart King’s side will also now travel to Newry City on Friday, December 22 – one day prior than the original date of Saturday, December 23.