New Glenavon manager '100% convinced we can stay up' ahead of first Irish League match

New Glenavon manager Michael O’Connor insists he’s “100% convinced we can stay up” – admitting he wouldn’t have taken over at the Lurgan Blues if he didn’t believe that was the case.

The Co Armagh club have endured the worst start to a Premiership campaign of any top-flight team since 1964/65 with Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Bangor marking an 11th consecutive league loss.

They currently sit 10 points adrift at the bottom ahead of a weekend showdown against Carrick Rangers, which will be O’Connor’s first league game in charge since being appointed as Paddy McLaughlin’s successor.

His managerial reign began with a Mid-Ulster Cup penalty shoot-out defeat to unbeaten Championship leaders Annagh United on Tuesday night after the match had finished 0-0 following extra-time.

New Glenavon manager Michael O'Connor (centre) with coaching staff Mark Ferguson (left) and Andrew Doyle. (Photo by Glenavon FC)

Drawing on previous experience of his own playing days at Glenavon, O’Connor knows how important momentum is and believes picking up a maiden win can provide the spark for a rise up the table.

“I am 100% convinced that we can stay up,” he told the club’s website. “If that wasn’t the case I would not have applied for the job.

"We have only played just over a quarter of the matches. There are still lots of points to be won.

"There was a spell during my three years at Mourneview Park as a player when we didn’t win for 10 matches, yet we immediately went on a 10-match unbeaten run which, I think, included victories against Glentoran and Coleraine.

"Dungannon started the present season with four or five straight defeats – look how they’re doing now. When we get our first win the players will start to look up the table and believe that we can get out of trouble.”

A major issue which will need immediately rectified by O’Connor is Glenavon’s lack of goals – they’ve failed to score in eight of 11 Premiership matches this term, including four of five games in front of home support at Mourneview Park.

“I think that, with some tactical tweaks, we can create more goalscoring opportunities,” added O’Connor. “Overall, I want the lads to play pragmatic football.

"I am not saying that I always want us to take risks with the ball. It is important to have controlled possession, but we need to be adaptable.

"Right now, in the short term, I need to assess the players who are available and find a formula which helps us to get results.”

Glenavon enjoyed what appeared to be a summer of impressive transfer recruitment with several high-profile arrivals – 13 new players joined the club while another 13 departed in a window of change.

O’Connor believes he has quality throughout his squad, and although collecting points is top priority, the former Northern Ireland international also believes patience will be required as they look to transform their fortunes.

“Our first aim is to re-instil some confidence and try to lift the burden off their shoulders,” he said. “We will remind them that they are all talented.