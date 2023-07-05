New Glenavon midfielder embracing challenge of stepping up to Premiership level

The 25-year-old signed a contract with Gary Hamilton’s side last week following impressive displays in pre-season, including during their 1-0 friendly victory over Crumlin United.

Mulvenna joins Bobby Deane, Stephen Teggart and Niall Quinn as new faces at Mourneview Park ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He spent the 2019/20 season with Newington in the Premier Intermediate League, helping them reach the Intermediate Cup final against Dollingstown, and can’t wait to get going with his new club.

Tiarnan Mulvenna

"Our manager for Crewe left and I was still in contact with him,” he said on how the opportunity came about to train with the Lurgan Blues. “I think he said to the assistant manager to get me down for pre-season and I went down and it took off from there.

"It was a massive difference and even just the intensity of training and the players, you definitely see the difference from what I was used to before.

"I definitely was looking to go as high as I could and was waiting for the right time. I was ready and it came about with an opportunity there for me and it was a no-brainer for me to take it and give it a go."

Mulvenna, who also played for the likes of St Patrick’s YM and 1st Bangor before joining Crewe in October 2021, made 41 Mid-Ulster Intermediate A appearances for Eamonn McCarthy’s side as they finished second in each of the last two seasons behind Ballymacash Rangers (2021/22) and Oxford Sunnyside (2022/23).

Crewe have helped set the platform for Connor Maxwell (Ards) and now Mulvenna to make Irish League moves this summer and the midfielder believes that experience has been crucial in his development.

"I definitely think I've improved from playing there,” he added. “Crewe have a great set-up and I really enjoyed it there.

"When you enjoy your football you look forward to it more and want to put more into it. I definitely developed as a player there.

"Going into every game towards the end of the season where you need to win and you can't shy away definitely helped me.

"The Irish League is going to be very different to that but it's good to have that experience."

Mulvenna is also looking forward to working under new manager Hamilton and has been motivated to perform after impressing the boss enough to earn a contract – but knows the hard work starts now.

"When I was going down to training I was talking to him and he said he was impressed,” he said. “That was what pushed me on a bit more because if I'm impressing him a bit then I must be doing something right.

