Glenavon have confirmed their fourth summer signing after the arrival of defender Luke Cartwright from Loughgall.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Lakeview Park and helped them seal Premiership promotion in 2023 by winning the Championship title.

Cartwright racked up 31 appearances during Loughgall’s first campaign back in Northern Ireland’s top-flight as they preserved their status under Dean Smith and joins Jordan McMullan, Oran O’Kane and Kris Lowe as new recruits at Mourneview Park as Paddy McLaughlin continues to build.

"I know a few of the players and heard there was maybe a bit of interest,” Cartwright told the club’s media channel. “The clubs made contact a couple of weeks ago and they’ve been trying to sort it out ever since.

Luke Cartwright has joined Glenavon from Loughgall. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

"I think it’s a huge club and maybe one that has underachieved over the last few years. You only have to look at how well Dungannon have done over the last season or two and there’s no reason why Glenavon can’t do the same.

"The opportunity to try something along those lines is really exciting.”

Moving in the opposite direction, Harry Norton has joined Loughgall in a permanent deal while striker Aaron Prendergast will spend the season on loan with Darren Murphy’s men.

The 21-year-old was Glenavon’s highest-scorer during the 2023/24 campaign, netting six league goals, but was sent on loan to Championship outfit Dundela at the start of last season before being recalled in January.

Prendergast netted seven times for the Duns, but was limited to only five appearances upon his return to the Lurgan Blues.

Elsewhere, Dungannon Swifts have confirmed their second summer signing with Peter Maguire joining from Ballinamallard United.

The 22-year-old came through the academy at Sligo Rovers and played 16 times for Mark Stafford’s Ballinamallard in the Championship last season.

