The 23-year-old joined the Glens on Thursday from Big Two rivals Linfield, where he helped David Healy’s side win the 2020/21 Premiership title alongside Irish Cup success in the same campaign.

Palmer progressed through the academy at Rangers and enjoyed loan spells with Partick Thistle, Clyde and American outfit Orange County SC before making the switch to Windsor Park in January 2021.

Having represented Scotland (U17) and Northern Ireland (U19, U21) at youth international level, Palmer will bring further quality to a Glens side that has already added Josh Kelly, Daire O’Connor and Fuad Sule to its ranks this summer.

Cammy Palmer has joined Premiership side Glentoran from Linfield. PIC: Glentoran FC

"It has been in the pipeline for a while,” he told GlensTV. “I know they've been interested in me for a bit and then when the contract was coming to an end at Linfield talks started to get a bit more serious and I'm delighted to get it over the line.

"Just chatting to the gaffer and knowing some of the boys it felt right to me.

"I wanted to stay in Northern Ireland and feel like this is home right now. It appealed to me and right away they were interested in me and showed that more than other teams. I know about the club and am really excited."

Glentoran’s last league success came back in the 2008/09 season but Palmer is confident that the current squad will be capable of challenging for major honours under new boss Warren Feeney.

"Definitely,” he added. “I hope I can use a bit of my experience - although I'm young I've won a couple of titles - and you look at the changing room with guys like Aaron (McCarey), Luke (McCullough), Fudzer (Sule), Aidan (Wilson) and loads of other boys, they have experience and know how to win.

"Even from when I've came to Northern Ireland it feels like Glentoran have been nearly there and some years they should have won the league but had a dip in form.