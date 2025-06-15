New Larne recruit reveals Irish League ambitions with 'getting that title back' target

New Larne defender Matthew Ridley insists he’s looking to play his part in delivering success at Inver Park as Nathan Rooney’s men aim to compete on all fronts.

Ridley has taken his first step into the Irish League after joining the Inver Reds ahead of the upcoming season from English non-league outfit Blyth Spartans.

The 25-year-old, who has also spent time on the books of League Two’s Sutton United and Whitby alongside a spell in America, is set to make his competitive Larne debut when they get their UEFA Conference League qualifying campaign underway next month.

Rooney’s side will discover their first round opponents in Tuesday’s draw as they look to put together another enjoyable European run after last season’s historic exploits.

New Larne defender Matthew Ridley. (Photo by Larne FC)

Ridley and his team-mates returned to pre-season training last week with an opening home friendly against Welsh champions The New Saints on Tuesday evening kicking off their preparations before travelling to Scotland next weekend.

Having been dethroned by Linfield, who won the Premiership title by a whopping 22 points, Ridley admits Larne are determined to reclaim the Gibson Cup.

"Most importantly for the team is we have to be looking towards a good European run, go on a nice little adventure with the fans, but also domestically the gaffer has spoken about winning the Irish Cup and getting that league title back,” Ridley told the club’s media channel. “If in my first year I can do that here then I would be delighted.

"We want to do well in Europe because it benefits the club. It coincides nicely with the team's objectives but also myself – I've came here to win games and bring trophies."

Englishman Ridley has experience of playing outside his home country, spending time in America and Dubai, and admits it was an easy decision to join Larne when the opportunity came about.

"When the opportunity first came about and I spoke to the gaffer and everyone surrounding the club, it just made sense for me to come here,” he added. “I'm really excited to get going.

"It's a really exciting project and I can't wait to be part of it.

"I've never been shy of a new opportunity. I played in America, moved back home and played for Sutton in League Two then moved onto Dubai, so a new opportunity, a new country, is never been something I've shied away from.

"When the opportunity came to join Larne I was more than happy to.

"The lads have been spot on and the staff have been great with me. Speaking to the gaffer and getting everything done was probably a week so it came about really quick.

"I can't wait to get back out on the pitch. You're always looking towards getting back to playing in front of the fans because that's why you're a footballer - you want to be out there playing in front of great supporters.