Northern Ireland international Lafferty arrives as a free agent after leaving Kilmarnock, marking his first stint in the Irish League.

The former Rangers striker has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season and links up with former team-mate David Healy, who has led the Windsor Park outfit to four consecutive Danske Bank Premiership titles.

Lafferty could play a key role in making that five on the spin and the 35-year-old admits his main aim is winning silverware at a club he supported growing up.

New Linfield striker Kyle Lafferty

"There was a lot of speculation about me coming here but supporting Linfield as a young boy it's always something I've looked at and I'm delighted to be here,” he said in his first interview on Linfield’s Twitter account.

"I know how big the club is and how passionate the fans are.

"They are required to win trophies every season. Every team I've played in throughout my career has always had high expectations to win trophies and I've came to Linfield with the same intentions."

Lafferty’s move to Linfield reunites Northern Ireland’s two most clinical strikers ever.

Boss Healy sits top of the charts having netted 36 times in green and white while new boy Lafferty has 20 to his name.

That relationship could help fire the Blues to even more success and the Enniskillen-born forward said it was a ‘no-brainer’ when he got the call.

"Knowing the gaffer and playing with him for Northern Ireland and Rangers, we always had a good connection and relationship as friends,” he added.

"When he gave me the call it was a no-brainer and I have to thank him for the opportunity."

He could make his debut on Saturday at home to league leaders Cliftonville and Lafferty believes he will thrive on the big occasion for his new team.

"I know what it means to win big games,” he said. “If we want to win the league this season we have to put those games to bed.

