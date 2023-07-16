New Loughgall recruit looking to replicate form of previous stint at Lakeview Park

The 29-year-old spent the second-half of the 2021/22 season on-loan from Dungannon Swifts and scored seven goals in 13 league appearances as Dean Smith’s side finished third, narrowly missing out on a play-off spot.

Fast forward 12 months later and not only have Loughgall secured a deserved place in the top-flight following their title triumph, but McAleer is also back with the club, joining from Ballinamallard United.

With the last spell helping to bring the best out of the former Partick Thistle, Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps winger, McAleer is confident that he – and Loughgall – can prove they belong in the Premiership.

Caolan McAleer (L) celebrates his goal for Loughgall against Newry City at the Newry Showgrounds, Newry. PIC: David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press

"I played well and Dean gave me a lot of freedom,” he reflected. “It really suited me so I enjoyed it.

"I left because work and travel commitments were hard by myself but now there are a few players who share lifts so it takes a bit of pressure off.

"In training you can see the standard is very good and boys are fit. Players like that can always compete.

"They are all ball players so we aren't just there to go straight back down again. I think we have enough to fight through and we do have the quality and depth in the squad.

"Playing in the Championship, you almost get jealous of those that are playing in the Premiership and get to play against the bigger teams.

"I can't wait to play against the top teams and go and express myself and show that I'm better than playing in the Championship.

"Everybody says there's a top-six and bottom-six with finances and facilities able to attract players. The bottom-six probably aren't able to attract players from England or Scotland but on a matchday it's 11 v 11 so it's not like we will be out of our depth and not able to beat these teams - of course we can."

Having played against Loughgall three times last season for Ballinamallard, McAleer wasn’t surprised to see them lift the Championship title.

"When I lined out for Ballinamallard against Loughgall last season I looked around and their boys looked in great physical shape,” he added. “They dominated us to be fair which when you're on the receiving end isn't nice.

"They did really well last year. I thought they were (deserved champions). They were properly organised, options to come off the bench, all the players were physically fit, strong, powerful, fast – I just thought they were miles above.

"I wasn't part of them winning the Championship but I'm here now and want to kick on."

The connection with manager Smith was another big reason behind McAleer’s decision to sign permanently for the club and when his former – and now current – boss approached him about a potential move, there was no doubts about where he wanted to play.

“It was an easy decision to make,” he said. "I like the way Dean approaches things.

"He's a great man-manager and you can chat to him about other things - it's not all football, football, football. You create a bond then.

"He knows what he's getting from me and I know what he wants so it works well. He's a great manager and he was one of the big reasons why I wanted to come back.

"Back then I was playing that well that I knew as long as I kept doing the business I would keep playing. When you have that trust it's good.