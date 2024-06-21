Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Loughgall’s latest recruit Lewis Francis is ready to embrace the Premiership challenge after impressing in his first season in senior football and says a family connection with the village helps make this move extra special.

The 20-year-old centre-back joined from Dungannon Swifts earlier this summer having been named in the Championship’s Team of the Year after scoring 10 league goals for Bangor last term, following Conor Kerr, Conor McDermott and Nathan Gartside as new arrivals.

Loughgall enjoyed a tremendous return to the Irish League’s top-flight, ultimately finishing ninth and comfortably avoided any relegation threat, challenging for the final European play-off spot until the final weeks of last season.

Francis’ arrival will likely provide further defensive solidity – and a significant threat in the opposition box too – and the County Armagh village has special significance for his family.

Lewis Francis in action for Bangor against Larne last season. PIC: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

His grandfather Millar Farr served as Royal Black Institution Sovereign Grand Master for a decade between 2008-2018 and was at the helm when they opted to switch headquarters from Brownlow House to a new premises on Loughgall’s Main Street.

Farr sadly passed away in October 2018, but many at Francis’ new club knew him well and the family environment at Lakeview Park helped him make up his mind when deciding the next destination.

"My granda was part of the Royal Black Institution – he was the Sovereign Grand Master and the new headquarters that has opened up in Loughgall, he was part of the planning for that,” said Francis. “He was a big part of it and a lot of the people I'd spoke to around the football club would know him and that was something too.

"There's a real family feel to Loughgall. I'm lucky that the three clubs I've been at, Dungannon, Bangor and Loughgall, all are well-known for that. Last season was only my first proper one in senior football and I enjoyed the environment so much. I feel like Loughgall will be the same and hopefully I can get the same performances I did last season."

Another key factor behind opting for the Villagers was Smith’s trust in youth – 21-year-old Benji Magee was the Premiership’s breakout star last season and was named Young Player of the Year, while Tiernan Kelly, Luke Cartwright and Pablo Andrade, who are all aged 24 or under, played significant roles in their success.

Magee’s form was rewarded with a maiden Northern Ireland U21 call-up and Francis wants to follow on a similar path to his new teammate.

"I was very impressed with them,” he added. “They took down Larne, beat Glentoran at The Oval and drew away to Crusaders.

"Any time they got beat it was only by the odd goal. I'm looking forward to this season and hopefully pushing on. They weren't too far off the European spots so you have to keep looking up.

"That was another reason (trust in youth) why I was so keen to join. Benji has gained a lot of interest and he made his debut for the Northern Ireland U21s - that's something I would really love to give my all to get in to.

"That's one of my personal goals I'll be setting for the next while. It's great you're given that trust to go out and play.