New players delight Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

King has enticed Curtis Allen, Andrew Mitchell and Ross Glendinning to the club to add some serious quality and experience to the ranks.

“We needed a goal scorer, I think the club has been missing one for a long period of time,” he said.

“Thankfully the board has helped me out and we have been able to entice Curtis to the club.

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a big think for the club that we’re now able to entice these so-called big named, experienced players here.

“We saw the impact Jim (Ervin) had last year when he came here, and it’s something we actively targeted.

“We’ve got a lot of young players at the club and it showed last year.

“It’s testament to the board and the reputation we’re getting as coaches that we have been able to bring in these players.