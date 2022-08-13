New players delight Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King

Stuart King can’t wait for the new season to start after an impressive summer transfer window for Carrick Rangers.

By Steven Crawford
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 6:00 am

King has enticed Curtis Allen, Andrew Mitchell and Ross Glendinning to the club to add some serious quality and experience to the ranks.

“We needed a goal scorer, I think the club has been missing one for a long period of time,” he said.

“Thankfully the board has helped me out and we have been able to entice Curtis to the club.

“It’s a big think for the club that we’re now able to entice these so-called big named, experienced players here.

“We saw the impact Jim (Ervin) had last year when he came here, and it’s something we actively targeted.

“We’ve got a lot of young players at the club and it showed last year.

“It’s testament to the board and the reputation we’re getting as coaches that we have been able to bring in these players.

“Those players will bring a lot to our young lads and hopefully help them develop even more, which will be great for the club.”

