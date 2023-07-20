'New strategy' for Viaplay service that broadcasts Northern Ireland, Ulster and Belfast Giants fixtures
The Nordic broadcaster’s schedule has featured coverage of Northern Ireland internationals in the UEFA Nations League and European Championships qualifying programme.
Other sports have included Ulster games in the United Rugby Championship and Belfast Giants’ Elite Ice Hockey League.
Viaplay – which purchased Premier Sports last year – have announced it will be laying off 25 per cent of staff.
The IFA statement highlighted how “the broadcast contract is with UEFA and we are awaiting further details”.
A statement by Viaplay’s Jorgen Madsen Lindemann included how “we are today announcing a new strategy and plan, which includes, but is not limited to, focusing on our core Nordic, Netherlands and Viaplay Select operations; implementing a new operational model; downsizing, partnering or exiting our other international markets”.