​The Nordic broadcaster’s schedule has featured coverage of Northern Ireland internationals in the UEFA Nations League and European Championships qualifying programme.

Other sports have included Ulster games in the United Rugby Championship and Belfast Giants’ Elite Ice Hockey League.

Viaplay – which purchased Premier Sports last year – have announced it will be laying off 25 per cent of staff.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill speaks with his players during a water break in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, Belfast. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

The IFA statement highlighted how “the broadcast contract is with UEFA and we are awaiting further details”.