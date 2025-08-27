Former Northern Ireland footballers Stephen Craigan and David Healy (Image Credit: Chris Mills and Lewis Mason)

Northern Ireland’s famous win against England is set to take centre stage as BBC’s True North returns to the screens next week.

The first episode in the new series kicks off with a film narrated by presenter Colin Murray, which revisits the extraordinary night in September 2005 when David Healy scored a goal that secured his place in Northern Ireland football folklore.

True North: Healy 1 England 0: A Football Miracle charts the ‘boys in green’s’ journey from hitting rock bottom in 2003 to humbling a star-studded England team in a World Cup qualifier match at Windsor Park 20 years ago.

The stunning success against the star-studded English side was in stark contrast to the autumn of 2003, when a managerless Northern Ireland languished at number 124 in the FIFA World rankings and had racked up a number of unwanted records including failing to score in 13 consecutive games.

On that momentous night England fielded a team valued at almost £200 million more than their opponents, including David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, and Jamie Carragher - who contributes to this film with some expert analysis on the game.

Goal scorer David Healy and teammate Stephen Craigan - who also played that night - reminisce on the match highlights, the electric atmosphere in the stadium and that goal.

The episode also features contributions from manager Lawrie Sanchez, Jim Boyce who was IFA president at the time, former Minister for Sport Baroness Kate Hoey, sports editor Steve Beacom and super fans Heidi and Ray.