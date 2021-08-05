Newry City AFC haven't forgotten promise to NHS workers

The club made the generous offer last season as a way of thanking the staff for all their efforts during the pandemic.

However, Newry were unable to proceed with their idea as the Championship didn't go ahead last term meaning no competitive football was player at The Showgrounds.

Fair play to the club though they have kept their promise and the offer will come into effect from this Saturday when Darren Mullen's men entertain Knockbreda.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newry City AFC's Declan Carville

"Although over a year has passed since we last offered this, their hard work hasn’t stopped and we at NCAFC really appreciate it," a club statement said.

Well done to Newry City AFC!