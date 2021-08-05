Newry City AFC haven't forgotten promise to NHS workers
Newry City AFC has reaffirmed its commitment to offer all NHS workers free admission to all home league games this season.
The club made the generous offer last season as a way of thanking the staff for all their efforts during the pandemic.
However, Newry were unable to proceed with their idea as the Championship didn't go ahead last term meaning no competitive football was player at The Showgrounds.
Fair play to the club though they have kept their promise and the offer will come into effect from this Saturday when Darren Mullen's men entertain Knockbreda.
"Although over a year has passed since we last offered this, their hard work hasn’t stopped and we at NCAFC really appreciate it," a club statement said.
Well done to Newry City AFC!
*A valid NHS ID is required for admittance