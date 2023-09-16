Newry City boss Gary Boyle looking to take positives from Glentoran clash into Coleraine meeting

Watch more videos on Shots!

​Boyle’s men were ultimately beaten 4-2 by The Oval outfit but Newry went into half-time at 2-2 after Ciaran O’Connor and Daniel Hughes pulled it back for the hosts following Niall McGinn’s brace.

Newry are still searching for a first win of the campaign against the top-six finishers from last season and travel to a Coleraine side that are winless in their last four league games.

"We have to take confidence (from our performance against Glentoran),” said Boyle. “Coleraine is going to be a huge test again.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan

"They are another stable top-six side that's pushing to go further.

"They play a different brand of football on a different surface as well so there are things that we need to try and implement this week in training to give us the best chance going forward against Coleraine.

"I don't see any particular vulnerabilities with Coleraine.

"I think they play an open brand of football which is possibly why they are conceding goals.

"They were really good against Ballymena on the opening day and we've been keeping a close eye on all the games as we do.”

After losing out to Hamilton Academical in the Scottish Challenge Cup last weekend, Bannsiders boss Oran Kearney wants to make a winning return to league action.

“We’ve got to get back and at it,” he said. “Yes, we’ve been punished in areas (by Hamilton) and we’ve got to put the ball in the net when the chances are there.

“For us, it’s about going out and taking care of ourselves.