Newry City make two further signings ahead of new Premiership campaign

Adding to the arrivals of Ciaran O’Connor, Barney McKeown, Liam Bagnall, Adam Salley, Lee Newell, Adam Carroll and Tom Murphy, Owens and Poynton have joined from Leinster Senior League outfit Glebe North.

Republic of Ireland youth international defender Poynton has previously spent time with the likes of Dundalk, Shelbourne and Drogheda United before moving to Glebe earlier this year.

“Georgie is a player who has played at the top level in the League of Ireland,” said Boyle. “He is hugely experienced but at only 25 has his best years ahead of him.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle with new signings Daragh Owens and Georgie Poynton. PIC: Newry City AFC

"He has been regaining his fitness with us in pre-season and we have seen the quality he possesses. He is vocal, sets standards and has integrated with the group seamlessly.

“Daragh is a young player who was recommended to us; he is ready to step up having excelled in the Leinster League.

"Technically gifted, composed in possession, with a great left foot. He has been terrific in pre-season and we are thrilled to have him on board.”

Poynton helped Dundalk win four League of Ireland crowns alongside two FAI Cups while also playing his part as Shelbourne lifted the 2021 League of Ireland First Division title.

He was named Republic of Ireland U19 Player of the Year in 2016 and is looking forward to a new adventure at the Showgrounds.

“I have been really impressed by the club since coming in to train,” he said. “The players and staff have been very welcoming.

"I’m delighted to be here and I am really looking forward to get going.”

After impressing during pre-season, Owens will be looking to continue his development under Boyle.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to sign with Newry,” he said. “I have really enjoyed the last few weeks both training and getting to know the lads.