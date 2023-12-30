"We’re not expecting miracles, however, I’m confident we’ve signed the right players.

After the high emotions of Boxing Day and subsequent search for stability, Newry City can return focus to the familiar routine of an Irish League fixture today aiming to kick off a fresh era in winning fashion.

Gary Boyle resigned from his role as Newry City manager on Boxing Day. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

​Gary Boyle’s resignation following the midweek derby defeat by Glenavon signalled the end of a connection spanning around seven years in total within the Newry dug-out, the past seven months as manager.

Newry officials have made moves this week to find Boyle’s replacement – advertising for expressions of interest before a January 4 deadline with the ambition to appoint the next manager in time to face Cliftonville at The Showgrounds the following weekend.

Club chairman Martin McLoughlin stands confident Newry have “the right players” for the top-flight’s bottom side to beat the drop and is confident the committee’s interview process can unearth a manager ready to “embrace the challenge”.

McLoughlin was full of praise for both the commitment by the outgoing Boyle and the internal team ready to step up and ensure as smooth a transition as possible for the players.

“Boxing Day was very emotional for a lot of us,” said McLoughlin. “Gary had put a lot of time and energy into his work over seven years at Newry, a lot more than people realise.

"I have nothing but praise for his dedication and although we are all aware this is a results business, we are certainly disappointed for Gary it didn’t work out.

"Michael O’Connor came in as a coach under Gary so felt he had to also step down.

"This week we’ve had people volunteer to step in and put the shoulder to the wheel to help the club.

"Damien Hillen will take on the manager’s role on an interim basis and others have also stepped forward from around the club to show loyalty and offer assistance.

"That commitment towards the team and preparations for this weekend’s game has allowed us at committee level to focus on the manager search.”

Newry visit Dungannon Swifts today bruised by the Boxing Day loss to Glenavon on a 4-0 tally four days on from the home reverse to Carrick Rangers.

A return of just three wins and 12 points overall from 23 games to date in the Sports Direct Premiership puts Newry as the basement side behind Ballymena.

However, McLoughlin retains his faith in Newry’s fight for safety.

"We’ve had double figures of people getting in touch from north, south, east and west since Boxing Day,” said McLoughlin. “As a committee we want to get it right and feel the deadline and timeline allow us to evaluate correctly and not rush into a decision – but still give the new man time in the January transfer window.

"We’re not expecting miracles, however, I’m confident we’ve signed the right players.

"It’s a case of getting them out on the pitch fit together, which has been a problem for much of the season.

"We understand people may view it as a tough ask but we feel we can make an appointment willing to embrace the challenge.”

In a post-match Boxing Day interview with BBC Radio Ulster, Boyle included “it’s a special club and I hope whoever comes in behind can still achieve that ultimate goal of staying in the division”.