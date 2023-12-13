Newry City manager Gary Boyle feels teenage star Paul McGovern has proved he’s capable of making the step up to senior level after scoring his first goal in their BetMcLean Cup quarter-final defeat to Dungannon Swifts.

Ben Gallagher put the Swifts ahead in the 72nd minute at Stangmore Park but Newry fired back almost immediately through Adam Salley and when 15-year-old substitute McGovern popped up with his maiden senior strike late on, it looked like Boyle’s men had secured a home semi-final date against defending champions Linfield.

But, just like the visitors had done previously, the Swifts wasted no time in replying as Tomas Galvin netted with two minutes remaining and the 19-year-old then grabbed another in the second-half of extra time.

Kealan Dillon rounded out the scoring in the dying seconds to see the County Tyrone outfit into the last-four and Boyle was left disappointed that his side couldn’t get over the finish line.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle. PIC: INPHO/Presseye/Declan Roughan

"The cliche is that after you score you're at your most vulnerable, but if you see out that next attack or the following one then the game probably peters out,” he told the club’s media channel. “Unfortunately we weren't able to do that and that's the only dampener on some really positive elements from tonight.

"Paul's goal was fit to win any game with an unbelievable piece of individual quality from a kid so young. It's not as if we've been holding him back, but he's certainly proved in any minutes he has played that he's ready and fit to step up. I'm delighted for him to get his first senior goal for the first team.

"We didn't start the game well and for the first 20 minutes they were certainly the better side. We called for calm and composure. Yes they knocked it about, but once we got into our shape I don't think they really hurt us. They got the ball wide and put it into the box, but that's what defenders are there for to head the ball out.

"Once we got that nervousness away, we showed a bit of composure and grew into the game. We started to knock the ball about equally as well, if not better on occasion. The second-half is probably hectic at times, which is something we don't particularly like but I'm sure it's entertaining for the supporters.

"Ultimately the biggest disappointment is that after we go ahead with such a piece of individual quality that it should win the game. Once it goes into injury time you have to do more to see the game out."

Newry will have to quickly move on from the disappointment as they travel to Glentoran on Saturday with the aim of building on consecutive draws against Crusaders and Ballymena United in the race for Premiership survival.

"We regrouped really quickly and started the first period of extra time really well and we were knocking the ball around confidently,” added Boyle. “Going into the second-half you're looking for more of the same and to concede from the first attack is disappointing.

"That gives any team something to hold on to in extra time and we couldn't carve out a clear cut opportunity after they scored - fair play to them they managed the game, but that's probably the most frustrating thing that we couldn't react to that goal and put more pressure on.