The 26-year-old had a sensational 2022/23 campaign in the Championship for Ards, topping the league’s goalscoring charts by netting 27 for Matthew Tipton’s side.

Salley joined Portadown from Linfield in 2017, scoring 13 times in the Premiership while at Shamrock Park but will now link up with the Showgrounds outfit upon the expiration of his Ports deal.

“Adam is a statement signing and massive coup for the club,” said Boyle. “A player who has scored goals at this level and in his prime.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle with new signing Adam Salley. Photo credit: Brendan Monaghan Photography

"He had several other offers and we are delighted he has decided to sign for us.

"Adam’s goal scoring return was phenomenal last season; we believe our style of play lends itself to Adam’s best attributes and know if we create the chances he will put them away.

"It’s a fantastic signing for the club and one we are all very excited about.”

Salley became the first player to win three NIFWA Championship Player of the Month awards in one season this term and was a man in demand, but says he’s ‘looking to hit the ground running’ with Newry.

“I am delighted to be joining Newry City AFC for the next two seasons, I have played at The Showgrounds against Newry so I’m familiar with the players and management and from speaking to them I think the club will suit me,” he said.

"I really enjoyed my football at Ards last season and thankfully the goals were flowing so I am looking forward to getting stuck in and hopefully hit the ground running here too.”

The announcement comes on the same day as winger James Teelan’s departure to Irish Cup champions Crusaders was confirmed.

Salley joins Ciaran O’Connor as new additions under boss Boyle, who replaced Darren Mullen earlier this month after his decade-long reign which brought them from Mid-Ulster football to the Premiership.