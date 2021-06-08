Newry City snap up former international Ryan McGivern

The former Manchester City and Hibs defender has penned a two-year deal at The Showgrounds.

The versatile defender returned to Northern Ireland in 2018 signing a three-year deal with the Blues after ten years plying his trade in England.

During that spell McGivern also played 24 times for his country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan McGivern has joined Newry City AFC

His capture represents something of a coup for Newry boss Darren Mullen, who has recruited a number of impressive signings already this window.

Striker Daniel Hughes has returned to the club from Dungannon Swifts joining Fra Brennan, Steven Maguire and Samuel McIlveen as new recruits as Newry prepare for a real assault on the Championship next season.

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe