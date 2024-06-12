Seanna Foster has joined Newry City. PIC: Newry City AFC

Former Cliftonville defender Seanna Foster says he wants to help get Newry City “back to where they belong” after becoming Barry Gray’s first summer signing.

Foster, who is an ex-Northern Ireland youth international, spent time in Sheffield Wednesday’s academy before enjoying further spells at Linfield, Carrick Rangers, Warrenpoint Town, Cliftonville and Bangor (loan).

The 27-year-old has been on-loan at Bangor for the past two seasons, helping Lee Feeney’s side win the Premier Intermediate League title before competing for Championship glory 12 months later, eventually only finishing one point adrift of second-placed Institute.

His arrival provides a further boost for Newry, who are looking to bounce back to the Premiership at the first attempt following last season’s relegation, with Darren King, Ciaran O’Connor, Ryan McGivern, Stephen Moan, Georgie Poynton and Jordan Mooney already committing their futures to the club.

“I’m delighted to sign for Newry City,” Foster told the club’s website. “I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead as there is a great squad of players and coaching staff here to help the club get back to where they belong, into the Premiership.”

Gray believes Foster’s recent experience of the second-tier can help stand Newry in good stead heading into the new season.

“I’m delighted to get Seanna on board for the coming season,” he said. “He’s a very experienced player that I know very well from his days at Cliftonville and Warrenpoint.

"He also comes with valuable Championship experience, following his recent loan spells at Bangor. That will no doubt be important for us in the coming months as we bed into life in the Championship.”