Barry Gray could be announced as manager of Newry City within the next 24 hours following confirmation of his resignation from Warrenpoint Town.

Barry Gray has resigned as manager of Warrenpoint Town. (Photo by Philip Magowan/PressEye)

A statement released by Premier Intermediate League-based Warrenpoint highlighted a decision to accept the resignation of Gray and that officials “wish Barry well on his next appointment as manager”.

Gray, a former Cliftonville boss, is now expected to return to top-flight management with Warrenpoint’s Irish League neighbours Newry City – and may be in charge for Saturday’s Irish Cup fifth-round home tie against Ballinamallard United.

Swift confirmation by Newry of the next manager would allow the opportunity for first-hand training time and tactical work ahead of the weekend clash.

The Warrenpoint Town statement read: “The Management Board has accepted the resignation of First Team Manager, Barry Gray.

“We thank Barry for his commitment in this second stint as first team manager.

“The impact of being denied our place in the Premiership Play-off, based on sporting merit, earlier this year has changed the strategic focus of the club and led to a more realistic and time bound approach to building the club back to where we belong.

“In a stepped approach, we remain focused on securing promotion from PIL to Championship. This remains our sole objective this season.

“We wish Barry well on his next appointment as manager. The club will announce further first team details in due course.”

Gary Boyle stepped down as Newry boss on Boxing Day following a 4-0 defeat to Glenavon that left the club bottom of the Premiership table with three wins and 12 points from 24 league games.

Newry initially set a deadline for “expressions of interest” in the post for January 4 and club chairman Martin McLoughlin told the News Letter the plan was to have a manager in place for the league game at home to Cliftonville on January 13.

However, a Newry statement on New Year’s Eve adjusted the deadline to January 1 at 5PM “due to the high level of interest”.

McLoughlin recently told the News Letter: "We’re not expecting miracles, however, I’m confident we’ve signed the right players.

"It’s a case of getting them out on the pitch fit together, which has been a problem for much of the season.