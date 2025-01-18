Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newry City AFC boss Darren Mullen was left ‘mentally and physically drained’ following Friday’s victory over Championship leaders Bangor – but still had the energy for a post-match smile at the 2-1 success.

Ryan McNickle’s double before the half-hour mark put Newry in control at The Showgrounds, with a win moving Mullen’s men three points clear of bottom-based Newington heading into the weekend fixtures.

A Michael Morgan goal on 54 minutes cut the gap for Bangor but Newry stood firm to finish with home joy.

"Mentally and physically drained at this stage...great win for us, big win,” said Mullen on the official Newry club social media platforms. "I said it before to the lads we're not here to try and nick a point, we're here to win the game.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen. (Photo by INPHO/Declan Roughan)

"The gameplan was there...go and get at them at home.

"Last week (3-1 loss to Ballyclare) was not acceptable and I felt sorry for the fans, they could've give us all the grief and it would've been justified.

"Thankfully they didn't and it's typical of them but we needed to put in a performance and we did that from the first minute.

"The energy was different tonight and that's something we're trying to change...just the profile of the player coming in.

"The younger lads coming in you know that they'll work for you, they've a point to prove, they'll work hard and they're honest and that's all you want.

"We were terrific with and without the ball, the effort they put in, 2-0 up and deserving of it.

"Probably could've been a wee bit tidier towards the end of the first half to go and get another one, so disappointed in that regard.

"Spoke at half-time...we knew Bangor were going to come back into it, we knew they would but if they go and score a goal don't panic.

"Good finish from the lad in fairness but I thought we managed the game really well, we won our headers and tackles, young Lorcan (Donnelly, goalkeeper) confident coming out and claiming balls.

"From a critical side of things we should've been better on the counter-attack but at this stage it doesn't matter...you're beating the league leaders 2-1.

"I'd say most people would've written us off but, thankfully, we got it and it was well deserved."

Now Mullen is searching for future progress off the welcome win.

"But what we have to do now, we have to go on a run....there's no point putting in a performance like tonight beating the league leaders and then dropping,” said Mullen. "But I won't allow it to happen.

"I was extremely annoyed at last week's performance considering how well we'd played against Carrick.