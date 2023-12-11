​Newry City boss Gary Boyle is backing his players to embrace the “huge opportunity” for cup progress following positive back-to-back league performances by the Premiership basement outfit.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle offering encouragement from the sidelines. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

Newry visit Dungannon Swifts on Tuesday in a rearranged BetMcLean Cup quarter-final clash which provides a break from the pressures of pushing for league points – plus the potential boost of a semi-final meeting on home soil against trophy holders Linfield in January.

Boyle is aware of the “carrot” on offer and is relishing both the present challenge and future reward.

"It’s another huge opportunity in a prestigious cup competition to try to get to the last four for a tie here possibly under the lights in front of the home fans,” said Boyle on the official club social media platforms following last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Ballymena United. "It would be phenomenal, albeit against an exceptional side in Linfield.

"It’s certainly a carrot – but we’ve to get past a really stern test in Dungannon.

"We spoke after the Crusaders game (1-1 draw) about doing ourselves justice at Stangmore Park and that was the message on Tuesday (last week) but unfortunately the game didn’t go ahead.

"But it will certainly be the message again this Tuesday that we bring that level of work-rate, that level of endeavour and, hopefully, on that pitch we can maybe play a wee bit more quality in the final third to create that chance to score a few goals.”

He added: “They have to rest and recover and be professional...they’re a good bunch and they will look after themselves and we’ll be ready.”

Newry enter the tie off a scoreless draw against Ballymena United plus point at high-flying Crusaders.

"We know that we are going in the right direction, particularly over the last two performances and results,” said Boyle. "I said to the players with that effort and endeavour...that’s what I want to see, that’s what this club is built on and it’s certainly what the supporters want to see.

"It’s a credit to them for applauding me, the staff and, most importantly, the players off the pitch.