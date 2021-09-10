NI boss Ian Baraclough welcomes selection conundrum

Baraclough was missing key regulars in this international window, with Jonny Evans, Stuart Dallas, Corry Evans, Josh Magennis and Liam Boyce among those unavailable.

But his side still managed to take four points from their World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Switzerland, with a friendly win over Estonia in between.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved a penalty for a second qualifier in a row in Wednesday night’s goalless draw with Switzerland, but Northern Ireland were arguably the better side on the night, creating more chances from open play at Windsor Park.

Conor Bradley made his first competitive appearance for Northern Ireland against Switzerland.

“I thought we looked solid, compact,” Baraclough said. “I didn’t feel as though we were in trouble of losing a goal other than the penalty, which was clearly a big chance for them. From open play I didn’t feel as though we were in danger.

“We’ve brought players together who haven’t been playing together for that long, who don’t know each other, and they’ve put in a performance that has sent the fans home very, very happy.”

That was in large part down to the displays from young players like Ali McCann, Shayne Lavery and Daniel Ballard – who look ready to make regular starting places their own.

“I think they all want to be part of the squad next month and it will be such a difficult decision to leave people out,” Baraclough added. “If players get fit again, it’s a great conundrum for me to have. For sure the pool of players is stronger now, definitely.”

Ciaron Brown made his first competitive start, replacing the suspended Paddy McNair in Baraclough’s back three, while 18-year-old Liverpool right-back Conor Bradley came on for Michael Smith in the second half for his own first competitive appearance.

Baraclough said that pointed to the success Northern Ireland have had over the last 12 months in expanding their pool of players to increase competition in the squad.

“You’ve seen a lad who is 18 years of age and I’ve no hesitation in throwing him in as one of the first substitutes,” he said of Bradley.

“He’s come in and handled himself way beyond his 18 years, and he dealt with the pressure in a near-enough full house playing his first competitive game.”