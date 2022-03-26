NI skipper Marissa Callaghan’s Mother’s Day message

The Belfast woman may not be able to indulge herself on Sunday as she continues to prepare for the biggest sporting challenge of her career, but she has stressed that it is possible to be both a mother and a top athlete

Callaghan, who made history with her squad as they booked their place in the Women’s Euro 2022 finals, said: “It’s so important for women in sport to know that if they want to have kids it can happen - that women do believe it is possible to have kids and have a career in sport.

“There are women of all ages who have gone away and had babies and come back. On our team we have Sarah McFadden, and she has a wee girl Harper, (5). She came back and played an international match three months after she gave birth.

“It’s raising the awareness and telling the stories that it is possible so we can inspire the next generation of women in sport.”

Growing up in west Belfast in a time when an international women’s football side wasn’t even in existence, it’s little wonder Callaghan has become a role model for women in sport and for the next generation of female athletes.

“I do take pride in inspiring the next generation of girls coming up,” she said.

“Football has given me so much in my journey, I love to show young girls that it’s a great sport to be in. But not just football but any sport – the life lessons you learn – you can’t put a price on it.

“Football’s my passion and I just want to let young girls know that football is great for your mental and physical health. I don’t know where I would be without it.”

However, despite great strides being made in sport, statistics show there is still work to be done. A significant gap between men and women taking part in sport still exists, with women less likely to have taken part in sport at least once within the last year - 55 per cent - than men 62 per cent.

According to figures from Sport NI the gap gets wider on the sidelines with women representing just 19.5 per cent of the overall sports coaching workforce in Northern Ireland, dropping to just 10 per cent for those who coach World, Olympic or Paralympic medallists.

Sport NI recently launched its Women In Sport Panel to address the deficit, brigning together women from different sporting backgrounds to offer their expertise on how to overcome barriers and create more opportunities for women and girls at all levels of sport.

Callaghan believes that listening to women and funding in sport are key factors in closing the gap.

“It’s so important to listen to women from all levels of sport to be able to improve experiences and see what we can do better,” she said.

“This panel also gives visibility to women who are in sport, coaching, leadership, and governance levels. That is so very important for females to see these real-life scenarios and see that it’s possible to achieve these roles.”

Callaghan points to Angela Platt, Irish Football Association (IFA) Director of Women’s Football and Women In Sport Panel member, as one inspiring example.

“It is very powerful to have a female in the director’s role and to have that role created for the first time, especially as football is still very male dominated,” she said.

The Cliftonville player/coach, who is mum to Quinn, (2), appears to have found the balance between family life and her job on the pitch. She is quick to credit her supportive partner Paula and the recent funding from the IFA, sponsors, and the Department for Communities (DfC) for laying the foundation for a harmonious work/life balance.

“In January we got fully funded to train professionally,” she said. “So those who were working fulltime got put on secondment and are training up at Newforge (Sports Complex) full time.”

The funding means Callaghan’s job as the IFA’s Girls’ Participation Officer has been put on hold until September, after the World Cup qualifiers next month and the Euros in July.

“That has been a massive gamechanger for me,” said Callaghan,” who is able to fully concentrate on her game and also spend precious time with her little boy.

“I’m able to drop him off and pick him up at creche. We get home, make dinner and have normal family life,” she added.

“Whereas before we got the investment to go full-time you were working in your day job and were out most evenings. My partner was doing an awful lot whereas now it’s nice to have that family time.

“I’m fortunate to have a supportive partner there who understands what it means to play at this level. Obviously, we go away a lot so that can be tough.

“But at the same time, I know that I do it for the love of the game – it’s my thing. For our Quinn, I just think it will be amazing for him to look back on.”

Callaghan is now preparing for the Euros and World Cup qualifiers coming up against Austria, (April 8), and England (April 12).