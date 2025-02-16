Niall Currie admits Larne performance about 'as good as it gets' and praises 'wonderful' Portadown unsung hero

Portadown manager Niall Currie admits Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership victory over reigning champions Larne is about “as good as it gets” and also highlighted the work done by one of the club’s unsung heroes – analyst Davy Douglas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Quickfire goals from Josh Ukek and Abu Obhakhan strengthened the Ports’ bid for a top-half finish and means Currie’s side are now unbeaten across three matches against Larne this season, collecting seven points from a potential nine.

The two sides only met at Inver Park two weeks prior to their weekend showdown and like most top-flight Irish League clubs, Portadown are leaning into analysis to get any potential edge over opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After spending 12 years with Ballymena United, Douglas joined the Shamrock Park outfit as performance analyst in May 2023 and has since helped Portadown achieve immediate promotion back to the Premiership before enjoying a dream return to Northern Ireland’s top-tier.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

When announcing Douglas’ arrival, Currie said it was “quite a coup” for the club and he’s been able to assist with the fine margins which has helped push Portadown up the table.

"We have a wonderful guy in Davy Douglas who gives us all the information we need from the analysis of how Larne have been playing, their team selections, how they like to play, what system they play, so we have all that information,” Currie told the club’s media channel. “I think two weeks ago we got our tactics right at Inver and I didn't think they'd change much, so everybody knew their jobs going into the game.

"Our discipline and shape was very good and we won individual battles all over the pitch. It's a really good day for us and it's probably as good as it gets in terms of levels and we reached a really high level."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While conceding early goals against Linfield and Crusaders in recent weeks contributed to defeats in those contests, Portadown flipped the script on Saturday evening with both Ukek and Obhakhan netting before the 20-minute mark.

It also marked a tenth clean sheet of the season for Ports goalkeeper Aaron McCarey – no Premiership shot-stopper has more this term – and Currie was delighted with how his side navigated their way through the game against a Larne team that have now lost three on the spin.

"How we managed the game (is what pleased me most),” he added. “I always say to the boys that the first 15 or 20 minutes of a game is huge and we started like a house on fire.

"Our press was fantastic, our movement was top drawer, our intensity was superb and we got our goals, but I really appreciated how we managed the rest of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought we were really worthy winners and I'm over the moon with the players. That's some performance.