Portadown manager Niall Currie believes the fixture schedule “needs to be looked at in certain cases” with his side preparing for their third Premiership game in six days away to Larne on Friday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ports defeated Dungannon Swifts 4-1 at the weekend before hosting Ballymena United on Tuesday evening, losing out 2-0 after Ben Kennedy and Jack O’Reilly struck for the visitors.

Currie’s men will be back on the road with a 7:45pm kick-off at Inver Park awaiting them against a Larne side who are on the hunt for a new boss following Nathan Rooney’s shock exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout Larne’s recent Premiership success, they’ve developed a preference for playing matches on a Friday evening, citing an ability to attract bigger crowds compared to other options.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Their next two home matches are scheduled in that slot with NIFL rules stating “a home club wishing to change from the date or time of a scheduled fixture, advance notice must be served in writing to both the Secretary of the away club and the NIFL Chief Operating Officer six weeks prior to the scheduled date of the tie”.

Currie is in favour of playing matches on a Friday evening, but believes it needs to be assessed in situations like the one his side find themselves in.

"How you play three games in six days at any level to me is madness,” Currie told the club’s media channel. “It is what it is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m all for Friday night games, but to play three games in six days, going down to Larne on Friday night after two games in four days, what can you do?

"I think it needs to be looked at in certain cases. I understand people put their requests in early, it’s very clever of Larne to do what they done, but ultimately it’s a big, big ask to go down there on Friday night.

"We’ll rally the troops, we’ll try and rehab everybody and get them rested up.

"Even in the second half you could see some tired legs. We’re not giving our midfield a break and that’s the bottom line – we’re sitting with Rabby (Minzamba) and Shay McCartan out...we’re not giving our midfield a break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’re flogging Gary again and Ben Wylie has played all the minutes too. Those guys need a freshness about them and recovery, so the sooner we get Shay and Rabby back the better.”

With injuries to Rabby Minzamba, Shay McCartan and Ray Tulloch, Ports skipper Gary Thompson and Ben Wylie have played virtually every minute in midfield across the club’s opening three Premiership matches.

Currie could look to the transfer market, but with the trio expected back in the coming weeks, it’s a fine balancing act.

"It’s like any other manager, you always want an extra body, but the bottom line is if we’re sitting with everybody available you have Shay, Gary, Rabby, Ben and Eamon,” added Currie. “The problem we have is we have two out at the same time, which doesn’t happen that often.