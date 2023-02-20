An early goal from Stephen Teggart had the hosts well on their way, with Cathair Friel missing a penalty kick three minutes before the break.

However, substitute Alan O'Sullivan would make it 2-0 on 71 minutes with a finish into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors would ensure a grandstand finish through Danny Wallace's strike but O'Sullivan would have the final say with a clinical effort a minute from time.

Niall Currie celebrates after Portadown's victory against Glenavon at Shamrock Park.

The victory was only Portadown’s second of the campaign so far and they now trail Dungannon Swifts by 11 points in the Premiership standings and with a game in hand.

"I'm a Portadown supporter first and foremost and it's been a long time coming, beating Glenavon," Currie told WeArePorts TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I came close when I was manager five years ago.

"We were 2-0 up but there was an equaliser in stoppage time.

"I thought we thoroughly, thoroughly deserved our win today.

"And I thought we should have come in three or four up at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was squeaky-bum time at the end.

"But, thankfully, Alan O'Sullivan showed his class at the end with a quality finish.

"We are very proud and we must give special praise to all the players.

"This will be in my memory bank for as long as I'm here."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currie believes his recruitment in the January transfer window will stand the Ports in good stead as they aim to avoid the drop.

"The biggest frustration when I came to the club was that we couldn't change things," he reflected following the evening success at Shamrock Park.

"You maybe had 11 players and then when you delved into anything else, you weren't having the same quality coming on.

"We signed eight players in January but we also bulked out the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it wasn't about signing better players.

"It was having those who could come on and do a similar job.