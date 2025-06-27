Niall Currie confident there's 'nothing but great things ahead' for new Portadown signing

Niall Currie believes Divin Isamala “has nothing but great things ahead of him” after joining Portadown on a permanent basis following last season’s loan spell.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old made 12 Premiership appearances after arriving at Shamrock Park in January and the Ports have now agreed an undisclosed fee with League of Ireland outfit Bohemians to secure Isamala’s services longer term.

Isamala has also previously gained senior experience at Wexford and was reportedly on the cusp of a move to Blackpool in 2023 before Mick McCarthy’s managerial departure halted the transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He further strengthens a Portadown defence which includes the likes of Baris Altintop and Lewis MacKinnon, and boss Currie believes the future is bright for Isamala.

Divin Isamala has returned to Portadown on a permanent basis from Bohemians. (Photo by Portadown FC)

"We’re delighted to get the big man on board with us, he has made a huge impact since the moment he arrived and at such a young age has nothing but great things ahead of him,” said Currie. “A big thank you to Pat Fenlon and Bohemians, our own Shane Dolan who played a huge role and lastly to our board.

"There was huge interest in Divin and we have convinced him we can give him a platform to develop a great career ahead, all our staff are in total agreement that we have acquired another huge asset to our club.

“We look forward to enjoying Divin for the next few seasons, welcome to our club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isamala admits Currie’s ambitious plans for Portadown was a big factor behind opting to commit his future to the County Armagh outfit.

"I’m really delighted to sign with this big club after enjoying my time here last season,” he said. “The players and the staff were very welcoming and I can’t wait to get going again.

“When I spoke with the gaffer and Shane about the future plans with me I couldn’t say no.”