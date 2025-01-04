“I’m delighted to get the big man done for the rest of the season, his desire to stay here was one of the big reasons we got it over the line.”

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Niall Currie admits he’s delighted to have completed a permanent Portadown deal for “big personality” Baris Altintop after the defender impressed during the first half of the season while on-loan from Larne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old arrived in the Irish League with the Inver Reds in July, fresh off captaining Braintree Town to National League promotion with the Essex-based outfit coming through three extra-time play-off thrillers, including beating Worthing in the final, after finishing fifth in National League South.

Altintop had previously spent time on the books of Ipswich Town and Colchester United as a youngster before embarking on spells in Non-League with the likes of King’s Lynn, Leiston and Dartford prior to joining reigning Premiership champions Larne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He played a part in both legs of their UEFA Champions League first round clash against Latvian side RFS, starting during a 3-0 defeat in Riga, and helped Tiernan Lynch’s men defeat Cliftonville in the Charity Shield.

Portadown's Baris Altintop has signed a permanent deal until the end of this season. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Prior to the summer transfer window closing, Altintop made a move to Portadown and has since gone on to make 17 Premiership appearances, forming a solid defensive partnership with Lewis MacKinnon which has laid the foundations for the club’s superb return to top-flight football.

His permanent deal will run until the end of this season with Currie saying: “A massive thank you to our board as I think everyone realises what a great signing Baris has been since he came to the club.

“He’s a big personality and him and Lewis MacKinnon have developed a very good partnership, not forgetting the quality of Dougie Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to get the big man done for the rest of the season, his desire to stay here was one of the big reasons we got it over the line.”

Altintop added: “I’m happy to be at this massive club and finish the second half of the season strong.

“The fans have been excellent and I’m looking forward to giving everything I’ve got to the club.”