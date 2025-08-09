Niall Currie delighted to reunite with former Ballymena United and Carrick Rangers midfielder who is 'coming into his prime years'

Portadown manager Niall Currie admits he’s delighted to be reuniting with former Carrick Rangers midfielder Jordan Gibson, who he feels is “coming into his prime years”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 30-year-old joined from Loughgall for an undisclosed fee on the eve of the new Premiership campaign and is available for Saturday’s opener against Glentoran at Shamrock Park.

It was Currie who brought Gibson to Carrick in 2020 following spells at Dollingstown, Lurgan Celtic and Loughgall, racking up 78 appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gibson enjoyed a successful period under Currie at Taylors Avenue, scoring 12 goals, including nine throughout the 2021/22 Premiership season to earn a move to David Jeffrey’s Ballymena United in 2022.

Portadown manager Niall Currie welcomes Jordan Gibson to Shamrock Park. (Photo by Portadown FC)

He played 47 times for the Sky Blues before returning to Loughgall for a second stint, making another 55 top-flight appearances at Lakeview Park and was one of their standout players last term despite the Villagers suffering relegation.

Gibson becomes Portadown’s fifth summer signing and Currie feels his versatility will prove crucial as the County Armagh club look to build on last season’s eighth-placed finish.

"Obviously everyone is well aware of me and Jordan’s history, he’s been a Premiership player from the moment I signed him for Carrick Rangers and was brilliant for me in my time there and went on to get signed by David Jeffery at Ballymena United, so he’s got great experience now at the highest level,” said Currie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s 30 and coming into his prime years and his versatility is always great for any squad.

“We’re delighted to have the big man on board and his desire to come to our club was there for all us to see.”