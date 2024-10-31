Portadown manager Niall Currie admits he’s delighted that star striker Ahu Obhakhan has signed a contract extension after making a “fantastic contribution” at the start of his Shamrock Park career.

The 27-year-old joined Currie’s side from Leinster Senior League outfit Glebe North during the most recent transfer window and has made an instant impact for his new club, scoring four times in his first 12 Premiership appearances.

Obhakhan, who also previously spent time in America and Spain alongside stints with Institute and Drogheda United, netted his maiden club goal during August’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Linfield.

He then produced the goods again in victories over Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders while his opener in October’s Mid-Ulster Derby against Glenavon was ultimately cancelled out by strikes from Jack Malone and Davy McDaid.

Ahu Obhakhan has signed a contract extension to remain at Portadown until the summer of 2026. (Photo by Portadown FC)

Obhakhan started in Sunday’s 2-1 triumph at home to defending champions Larne and has been rewarded with a new deal which will see him remain with Portadown until the summer of 2026.

"We’re delighted Ahu has committed to us for next season as we feel it’s very important to protect our assets and continue to build for the years ahead without a constant turn over of players after every season,” Currie told the club’s website. “He has made a fantastic contribution to us so far and we believe he is as good a focal point striker that we could ever have wished for when we brought him in.

“We’re delighted he sees us in his future, as we do him.”