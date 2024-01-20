Portadown manager Niall Currie admits he’s grateful for support and trust from the club’s board that have allowed him to make five crucial January signings to bolster their bid for Championship glory.

The Shamrock Park outfit currently sit fourth in the standings behind Dundela, Institute and Bangor ahead of this evening’s home clash with Dergview as they look to bounce back immediately to the top-flight.

It’s a busy month for Currie’s men, who face Dungannon Swifts in Tuesday’s Mid-Ulster Cup final while they’re also still in the Irish Cup after defeating Carrick Rangers in their fifth round clash at Taylor’s Avenue.

They’ve already defeated four Premiership teams this season in cup competitions – Crusaders, Loughgall, Carrick and Glenavon – but have lost two of their last three league games.

Portadown manager Niall Currie after his side defeated Glenavon on Tuesday. PIC: Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

Having signed Zach Barr, Ciaran Dobbin, Jack Henderson, TJ Murray and Jamie Browne at the start of January’s window, Currie is happy with his current squad and says the context of why they struggled at the end of 2023 is important.

"I don't think it has ever been a confidence issue,” he said. “As I said before, we played three games at Christmas time and we had 11 or 12 players training.

"We didn't come out and complain about it or make a big song and dance about it, but it's important that people know that when they are calling for your head, telling you it's not good enough and to have a look at yourself.

"It's important they understand the context of everything and I knew the context. I went to the board and said we desperately needed bodies.

"We'd been looking at those players for a couple of months and I asked the board if they'd sanction bringing in the five boys and they did, so all credit goes to them because they knew the situation we were in and they trusted me.

"There's context to everything and it didn't surprise me that we struggled in the games around Boxing Day."

Elsewhere in the Championship this afternoon, Knockbreda host Newington, Ballinamallard United take on H&W Welders and title-chasing Institute welcome Ballyclare Comrades.