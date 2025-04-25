Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a campaign with the unexpected carrot of European football as a potential final-day prize, Portadown manager Niall Currie has put constant praise on the collective.

​The Ports host Ballymena United at Shamrock Park in the closing match of a first season back at the top table aware another day of drama is required to provide a shot at the ultimate reward.

If results fall into place for Portadown - with home success and a defeat for Cliftonville a few miles down the road in Loughgall – it would secure a place in the European play-offs for the four-time Irish League champions following second-tier promotion.

That climb has been built on a group effort driven by boss Currie – but the Portadown-born boss recently took time out to also highlight the form of full-back Lee Chapman across a campaign of highs and lows in which the defender has proven the model of consistency.

Portadown's Lee Chapman (centre) has been a key player this season across the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"I've worked with Lee a long time and we know his value,” said Currie following last weekend’s clean sheet and 2-0 win over Cliftonville in which Chapman produced a string of crucial blocks alongside his standard reliability along the right. "His consistency this season has been second-to-none.

"I haven't seen a better right-back in the league.

"He's just always there and if he starts next week (Saturday against Ballymena United) it's his 100th game (for Portadown) and not missed one this season through injury.

"He's been unbelievable."

Of course, Portadown’s progress from a side predicted by many to face a season-long battle to beat the drop to one with European football an ambition after 37 tough tests has been the product of plenty of magic dust alongside the grit and grind typified by Chapman.

It is an approach Currie is determined to enhance as he attempts to establish Portadown as a top-flight force.

"I tell my wingers I don't care if you lose the ball 10 times in the final third of the pitch...create one-v-ones and go at teams,” said Currie. "We've got good players at this club, assets...players a few of the big boys would be very interested in.

"But they're here next season and we know the progression is going to be ever harder, so anyone we bring in has to be better."

On the dream of ending in the European play-off positions, Currie explained how "I asked the players to take it right to the end”.

"Any times we've been down we've been able to bounce back and it shows character...all season they've had that resilience,” he said. "We've some wonderful memories this season.

"I think we deserve to take it to the last game to get into the European play-off...it's brilliant and we'll give it a right go.

"It's out of our hands but the other side of the coin is Loughgall are fighting away...all we can do is make sure we finish our end of it.

"The players have represented the club brilliantly...all supporters want is honesty and they have that with this group.