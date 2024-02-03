Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barr, who is currently leading the Championship goalscoring charts, only arrived at Shamrock Park from Newington last month, but has already made a significant impact with Saturday’s double bringing his Ports tally to three in six matches.

Just like in the last round against Carrick Rangers, Barr opened the scoring after just six minutes when he struck past James Taylor before Ben Arthurs got his side back on level terms with a powerful header.

Currie’s men found their winner in the 79th minute when ex-Ballymacash Rangers forward Barr headed home from Gary Thompson’s cross as the County Armagh outfit became the fourth Championship side to progress.

Having went all out to acquire Barr in the recent transfer window and needing to see off competition from Premiership clubs to secure his signature, Currie knew the 29-year-old was talented, but his finishing ability has surprised even him.

"I knew he was a good striker having scored that many goals, but I didn't realise how good he was at finishing,” he said. “He's a natural finisher, he sniffs things and he's in the right place...even his goal against Dundela last week was a striker's goal where it strikes him on the stomach and he hits it first time.

"I'm really pleased for him because he's a lovely fella and he had two or three clubs chasing him and he decided to come here. He has got a wonderful relationship with our supporters...they love a goalscorer at this club and he's in a wonderful place.

"He's our hero today and the match winner, but we had a lot of good performances. I look at our changing room now and I'm very happy...we have options.

"We were able to bring those guys in with the backing of the board and it's changed everything for us. Can we fight on all fronts? I don't see why not, but it's going to be very difficult.

"We have a month here of Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday and there's only so many changes you can make."

With the Mid-Ulster Cup already safely stored in the Shamrock Park trophy cabinet and a BetMcLean Cup final against Linfield awaiting next month, Portadown will be looking to create more memories against Jim Magilton’s high-flying Reds.

They’ve defeated top-flight opposition in Loughgall (twice), Carrick, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Crusaders this term, and Currie will back his side against any team on their own patch.

"I'm over the moon,” he reflected on the draw. “I said to the boys that I wanted any home draw because it's going to be a fantastic atmosphere...this place will be packed that day.

"We'll be underdogs, which is something we don't get a lot of these days, and we know how good they are. The reality is that they're meant to come here and beat us but that's not how football works...we've been competitive against all teams.

"Getting a home draw is huge and I think everybody will have a great day here. Football is a funny game and if we're at our very best I always believe we have a chance.