Portadown boss Niall Currie is banking on a continued mix of “humble” and “hungry” to help drive forward his newly-promoted high-flying squad.

After decades dominated by decline, Ports fans have been left with plenty to cheer on a return to the Irish League’s top-flight table.

Last season’s second-tier champions sit joint third heading into the visit today by Crusaders to Shamrock Park and Currie puts down the return of 31 points from 19 games to tried-and-tested team spirit over any magic formula.

"We've a great honesty about us, we work hard and with a great bunch of lads,” said Currie. "When you have that basis we know with our quality we can certainly hurt the opposition.

Portadown boss Niall Currie (right) enjoying victory over Cliftonville in the Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by INPHO/Stephen Hamilton)

"As long as we work hard we can compete with any team in the league.

"But when we're off it, you've seen it.

"Humble, hard-working...but not without talent, that's for sure."

An aggressive start last weekend at Shamrock Park provided the foundation for a 2-0 triumph over Cliftonville and Currie stands delighted at the growing confidence off consistent gains.

"It's horses for courses but I think we've always had a front-foot approach,” said the Ports boss. "We're now in a situation we've played every team in the league and I want nobody looking forward to playing us and I think we're on the way to doing that.

"People talk about the way I play but when you go on to the football pitch you've got to make sure you're getting 100 per cent from the players first.

"After that it's up to me to make sure we get the balance of the team right."

Back on home soil for the final time before Christmas Day in a memorable 2024, a number of special festive treats have been arranged by Portadown officials including an appearance by Santa Claus, gifts for children, St Mark’s Silver Band playing carols and ‘Beat The Goalie’ fun.

Three points on the pitch would prove the perfect Christmas present – with the Cliftonville success a potential blueprint towards glory.