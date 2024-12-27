Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Portadown manager Niall Currie admits his side had “a really bad day at the office” after falling to a 2-0 Boxing Day defeat against rivals Glenavon, where they were also reduced to 10-men following Aaron McCarey’s second half dismissal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ports have enjoyed a superb return to top-flight football and sat second heading into their showdown at Mourneview Park on the biggest day in the Irish League calendar, but Peter Campbell’s first half strike combined with Niall Quinn’s effort in the dying seconds ensured a crucial three points for the Lurgan Blues.

Campbell’s return to form in the early stages of Paddy McLaughlin’s managerial reign has coincided with an upturn in results for Glenavon, who have now climbed above Carrick Rangers into tenth, although the County Antrim outfit do hold two matches in hand as both look to climb clear of any potential relegation threat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a second consecutive home Premiership victory over their biggest rivals for Glenavon and Ports boss Currie says the main disappointment was letting down a sold-out away end.

Portadown's Aaron McCarey is sent off by referee Lee Tavinder. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"It's a really frustrating day and I'm speechless in a lot of ways because out of all the wonderful performances we've had this season, it's worse on a day like that when it's a huge day for the club and supporters,” he told the club’s media channel. “It's a supporters’ day more than anything else and we've sent them home really disappointed today and that's what hurts the most.

"I know what they are thinking...I've been in the game long enough to know. Unfortunately we got a really bad day at the office and it's very frustrating...we didn't create anything. We carried five or six players and you can't do that.

"These guys have went to The Oval and Windsor Park. The magnitude of the support we had today was huge. I don't think it's anything to do with (the occasion) because they've no fear playing any team, it was just a bad day at the office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew after 15 or 20 minutes that we weren't keeping the ball...the ball was scooting off people, we were losing possession too easily and we hadn't enough composure."

McCarey, who has appealed a one-game suspension handed to him following a social media post after matches were postponed due to Storm Darragh earlier this month, will now miss Monday’s home clash with former club Glentoran after being shown a straight red card in the closing stages.

He was adjudged to have brought down Michael O’Connor as the Glenavon striker looked to take the ball around him and when asked if he had any complaints, Currie added: "Not really, I don't think so.

"It is what it is in the game...he comes out thinking he can nick it. I'm not too sure about the rules anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought if there was somebody behind giving cover then it wasn't a straight red, but I'll check the rules. I thought we'd cover when Aaron came out...Lewis (MacKinnon) was five yards behind the ball.

"If I was Glenavon's manager I'd be wanting Aaron McCarey sent off for sure but the big blow is we're going to miss him now.