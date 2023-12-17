Niall Currie says the whole club are behind Portadown defender Chris Rodgers after a scan this week revealed that he’ll likely miss the rest of their Championship campaign.

The 32-year-old, who arrived at Shamrock Park in January and signed a contract extension during the summer, was substituted in last month’s 2-2 draw against Bangor after picking up a knee injury which could spell the end of his season.

"It's a huge blow,” Currie told WeArePortsTV. “The empathy and sympathy has to go to Chris himself. He has loved every minute of being at Portadown Football Club.

"He came into us initially last season when we were in a really difficult situation, but he loves the club and the magnitude of it. I speak for all the players and staff that we're all gutted for him.

Portadown manager Niall Currie. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

"He's 32 now, but he's a massively fit guy and when he gets the operation we'll give him everything we can to get him back playing football again. It's an awful injury at this stage of his career and in general, but we're fully behind him.

"He's a great character who has embraced this club, embraced the supporters and he epitomises the type of player I love."

The Ports remain three points adrift of league leaders Dundela, who scored a late weekend winner against Ballyclare Comrades, after Saturday’s 4-2 home victory over Ards where a second-half blitz helped secure success.

Ross Redman, Luke Wilson and Eamon Fyfe netted in a six minute period after the break and Currie says his squad deserves great credit for dealing with setbacks throughout the campaign.

"I know it's a frustrating time for us with injuries, but it's the same for every club and Matty (Tipton) has came here today with a lot of players missing,” he added. “This time of year it's normal for most clubs to have players missing, but I have to give this bunch great credit because they've really dug in and for the injuries and knockbacks we've had this season, I think they deserve massive credit.